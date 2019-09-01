Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $421,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $12,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 283.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 347,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $487,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,986.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. 168,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $61.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMI. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

