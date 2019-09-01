Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $682,000 Investment in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $5,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $866,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 2,125.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 484,247 shares during the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. 1,596,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. Stitch Fix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 3.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $58,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $3,041,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,030,037 shares of company stock worth $29,388,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

