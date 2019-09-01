Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Eventbrite as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,822,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,978 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,794,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,637,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,442,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eventbrite news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 57,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $939,835.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EB. William Blair began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $17.48. 554,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,494. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. Eventbrite Inc has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

