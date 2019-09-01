Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 933.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $33.83. 664,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,649. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $37.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

