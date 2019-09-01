Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 40.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,173 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.22. 394,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,754. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.