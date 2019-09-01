Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,732 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,377,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,058 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 182.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,662 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,677.3% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,440,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,032 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,635,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 76.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after acquiring an additional 811,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 1,252,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,680. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.