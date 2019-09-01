Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 7,354 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 182.7% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 483,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after buying an additional 312,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,943. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07.

