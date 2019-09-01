Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.51. 74,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,304. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $131.15 and a 1 year high of $188.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.44 and a 200 day moving average of $173.41.

