Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,949. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

