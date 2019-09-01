Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report $276.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.60 million and the highest is $282.50 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $238.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE WAL traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $43.42. 1,214,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,888. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

