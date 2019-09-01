WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $106,828.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $106,828.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, EXX, Bittrex and ZB.COM. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013266 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000212 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, FreiExchange, LBank, Cryptopia, EXX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

