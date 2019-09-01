William Blair Begins Coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.23.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,022,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 548,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

