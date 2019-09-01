Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. BidaskClub lowered Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workday from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Workday from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $10.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,871,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.31 and a beta of 1.54. Workday has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.52 per share, for a total transaction of $197,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total value of $57,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,792 shares of company stock worth $153,887,051. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,975,530,000 after purchasing an additional 683,181 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,680,974,000 after acquiring an additional 552,280 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Workday by 5.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,077,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,766,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,759,000 after acquiring an additional 45,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

