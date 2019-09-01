Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to post sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.72 billion and the lowest is $3.68 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $14.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.01 billion to $16.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,543,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,129. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

