Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Docusign posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Docusign in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Danske initiated coverage on Docusign in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.54.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. 1,522,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,319. Docusign has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 11,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $615,076.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,988 shares of company stock valued at $29,449,981 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Docusign by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,338,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,179,000 after buying an additional 6,051,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after buying an additional 2,537,764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 46,891.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,129,000 after buying an additional 1,407,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Docusign by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,661,000 after buying an additional 1,281,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,829,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

