Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,770,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855,292. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,357,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824,887 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 314.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,579,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,418,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

