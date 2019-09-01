Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) to post $301.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.20 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $151.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.73 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of TVTY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 295,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,847. The firm has a market cap of $860.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 97,030 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 66,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

