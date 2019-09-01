Zacks: Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.04). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 46.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 543,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.78. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 390.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 138,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 110,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.