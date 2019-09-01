Zacks: Analysts Expect Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $208.96 Million

Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will announce sales of $208.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $226.91 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $148.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $728.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $786.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $830.81 million, with estimates ranging from $741.00 million to $906.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,199,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,951. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.00 and a beta of 0.93. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $150,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 27.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 34.6% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

