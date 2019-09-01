Zacks: Analysts Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. Plexus reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $799.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.30 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Sidoti set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.97. Plexus has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $66.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45.

In related news, Director Ralf R. Boer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $59,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,694.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,645 shares of company stock worth $1,220,806. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 9.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,096,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,025,000 after buying an additional 93,985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Plexus by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,546,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

