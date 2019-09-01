Zacks: Analysts Expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to Announce -$1.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will announce earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Retrophin reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Retrophin.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a negative net margin of 83.94%. The business had revenue of $44.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Retrophin from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on Retrophin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Retrophin from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $35.00 target price on Retrophin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

In other Retrophin news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $294,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Retrophin by 23.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,772,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 717,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retrophin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,036,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Retrophin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,944,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,834 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Retrophin by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. 229,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $545.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retrophin (RTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.