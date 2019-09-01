Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post sales of $30.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $30.70 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $29.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $120.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $121.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $125.00 million, with estimates ranging from $123.80 million to $126.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSRR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after buying an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSRR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.64. 12,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,204. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $380.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

