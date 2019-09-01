Zacks: Analysts Set $43.00 Target Price for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.60 (Hold) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $43.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Helios Technologies an industry rank of 174 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Helios Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $151,993.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $852,243 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIO traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.79. 88,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,293. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.68.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.64 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

