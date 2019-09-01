Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will post sales of $42.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.90 million. Acorda Therapeutics reported sales of $142.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year sales of $181.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.95 million to $197.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $153.51 million, with estimates ranging from $84.30 million to $185.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACOR. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Acorda Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,082. The firm has a market cap of $164.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.81. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 787,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

