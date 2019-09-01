Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce $15.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the lowest is $13.08 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $88.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.27 million to $143.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.75 million, with estimates ranging from $10.55 million to $132.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. 1,554,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69. Moderna has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

