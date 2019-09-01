Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.22 Million

Brokerages expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to announce sales of $201.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.14 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $199.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $760.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.00 million to $792.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $803.20 million, with estimates ranging from $774.00 million to $829.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Gabelli upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston bought 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,464. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Andrew Keller bought 3,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,328 shares in the company, valued at $414,991.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,305 shares of company stock worth $903,726. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PGT Innovations by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 841,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,957. The company has a market capitalization of $889.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

