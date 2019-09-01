Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will report sales of $101.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.23 million. Stag Industrial reported sales of $88.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year sales of $400.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.03 million to $408.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $446.87 million, with estimates ranging from $389.29 million to $470.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 20.06%. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

STAG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $29.08. 682,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

