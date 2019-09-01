Zacks: Brokerages Expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. R1 RCM reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 249.01% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

In related news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $48,040.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 73.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.66. 716,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,310. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 0.09.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

