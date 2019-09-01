Zacks: Brokerages Set $2.78 Target Price for Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $2.78 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cinedigm an industry rank of 196 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIDM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ CIDM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,871. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 23.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cinedigm by 37.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cinedigm by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 83,881 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

