Zacks: Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.29 (Buy) from the seven brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Element Solutions’ rating score has improved by 1.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $12.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Element Solutions an industry rank of 222 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,514. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 2.14. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.94 million. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson bought 10,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $93,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $154,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

