Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

FBP opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 16,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 78,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 337,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

