Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of KDMN opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $277.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 96.96% and a negative net margin of 3,974.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 12,606,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95,907 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,397,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 72,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

