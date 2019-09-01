Zacks: Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Given $15.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Marine Products’ rating score has declined by 20% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Marine Products an industry rank of 168 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

MPX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. 12,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,861. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marine Products during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marine Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Marine Products by 54.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marine Products by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marine Products during the first quarter valued at $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

