Zacks: Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $12.70 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viomi Technology an industry rank of 166 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viomi Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIOT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. 48,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,643. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $598.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.46.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

