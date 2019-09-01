Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Shares Purchased by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the quarter. Zagg comprises about 3.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zagg were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zagg by 103.6% in the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 369,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 188,051 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zagg by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,455,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 180,447 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zagg by 28.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 785,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 175,722 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zagg by 100.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZAGG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,076. Zagg Inc has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Zagg had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zagg Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZAGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zagg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

