Zen Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,711.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $7,711.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

