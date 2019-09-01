Zeusshield Reaches Market Cap of $974,963.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $974,963.00 and $13,612.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,022,016 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

