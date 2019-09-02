$0.04 EPS Expected for Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.95 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 188,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. Calix has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $332.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,420. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $173,755.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 94,478 shares of company stock worth $567,898 over the last ninety days. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Calix by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 21,567 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Calix by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 109,484 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Calix by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Calix by 966.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

