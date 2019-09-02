$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2019

Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNDA. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In other news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at $753,934.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $37,826.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,573.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNDA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 237,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,275. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $750.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

