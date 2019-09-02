-$0.15 EPS Expected for Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achillion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Achillion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Achillion Pharmaceuticals.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

Several research firms have issued reports on ACHN. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 934.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACHN traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $4.35. 324,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $607.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.91.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

