$0.19 EPS Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. DexCom posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.12, for a total value of $1,561,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $353,082.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,423 shares of company stock worth $7,955,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DexCom by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $817,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,855 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,391,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,574,000 after purchasing an additional 944,642 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in DexCom by 71.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,642,000 after buying an additional 485,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after buying an additional 152,781 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.61. 446,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,689. DexCom has a 52 week low of $105.05 and a 52 week high of $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.45.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

