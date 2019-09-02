$0.40 EPS Expected for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.43. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,298. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 2,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $70,911.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,067.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $549,572.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,589 shares of company stock worth $929,334 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 247,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 138,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

