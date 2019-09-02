-$0.55 EPS Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.31).

ACER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush set a $48.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of ACER traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 202,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

