0Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $2,030.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0573 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0Chain has a market cap of $2.30 million and $2,030.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00220907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.01298813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00038492 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002402 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088569 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,116,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

