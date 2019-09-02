$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,181. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 350.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

