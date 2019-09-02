$111.27 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report $111.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.00 million and the lowest is $106.20 million. Amarin posted sales of $55.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $411.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.70 million to $424.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $688.77 million, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $791.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 5,000,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,794,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.15. Amarin has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $1,902,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Berg sold 113,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $2,104,295.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,186 shares of company stock valued at $11,692,603. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Mcclain Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 30.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 1.4% in the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Amarin by 16.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

