1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD (BMV:FGM) Trading 0.5% Higher

1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD (BMV:FGM) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $38.92, 0 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD by 3,438.6% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD by 8.8% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000.

