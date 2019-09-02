$2.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will report sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of DAN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 1,626,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,576. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Dana by 345.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 357.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the first quarter worth about $145,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dana in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

