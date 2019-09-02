$21.65 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report $21.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $16.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $85.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.90 million to $85.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $116.09 million, with estimates ranging from $115.68 million to $116.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 70,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $2,544,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lanni Romney sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $77,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,865 shares of company stock valued at $13,085,349 over the last ninety days. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 95,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,874. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $702.28 million, a PE ratio of 231.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

