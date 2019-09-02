$219.40 Million in Sales Expected for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce sales of $219.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.50 million and the highest is $221.30 million. FireEye reported sales of $211.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $871.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.74 million to $875.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $937.49 million, with estimates ranging from $917.24 million to $950.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura initiated coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 target price on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

In other news, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $229,399.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 885,325 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock worth $453,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FireEye by 214.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

FEYE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,569. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.87. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

